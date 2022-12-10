GBS (NYSE:GBS) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS – Get Rating) rose 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 11,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 955,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

GBS Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of $4.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56.

Get GBS alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GBS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GBS by 65.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GBS during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GBS during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

About GBS

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company in the Asia-Pacific and North America. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.