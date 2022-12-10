iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZS) Shares Down 2%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZS – Get Rating) shares were down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.96 and last traded at $11.96. Approximately 70,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 62,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.