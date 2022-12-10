PLATINCOIN (PLC) Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 10th. PLATINCOIN has a total market cap of $618,430.77 and approximately $15,176.71 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000720 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $961.98 or 0.05604486 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.67 or 0.00504913 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,180.26 or 0.30180148 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Coin Profile

PLATINCOIN (CRYPTO:PLC) is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 724,358,518 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official website is platincoin.com. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 724,354,273.70184 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.11946894 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $35,577.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLATINCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

