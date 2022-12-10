Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Raised to $35.00 at Barclays

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHWY. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chewy to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research cut Chewy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of -311.76 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.47.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,238,397.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,988.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Chewy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,466,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,053,000 after purchasing an additional 32,457 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 20.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 106,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,151 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 34.2% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 6.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Chewy in the third quarter valued at about $13,581,000. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

