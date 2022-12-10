Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.57 and last traded at $33.85. Approximately 1,082 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.51.

Keywords Studios Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17.

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

