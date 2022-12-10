Radicle (RAD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.03 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00009814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Radicle has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Radicle has a market cap of $58.46 million and $6.03 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001980 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $961.98 or 0.05604486 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.67 or 0.00504913 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,180.26 or 0.30180148 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,683,548 coins. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RADUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for Radicle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radicle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.