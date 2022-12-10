Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

RLLMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$4.75 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.91.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

