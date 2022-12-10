Beta Finance (BETA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.53 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Beta Finance has a market cap of $51.20 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beta Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0830 or 0.00000483 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance launched on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

