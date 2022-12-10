Phillip Paccione Sells 561 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $24,083.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

SKX stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $49.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $31.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

