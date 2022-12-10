SelfKey 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.05 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One SelfKey token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SelfKey has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $19.05 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SelfKey alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $961.98 or 0.05604486 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.67 or 0.00504913 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,180.26 or 0.30180148 BTC.

About SelfKey

SelfKey launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KEYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SelfKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.