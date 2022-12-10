Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 1,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 66,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Mountain Province Diamonds Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.79 million, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.62.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 107,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

