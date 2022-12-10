Giulia C. Kennedy Sells 1,023 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $27,651.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,169.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Veracyte Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VCYT opened at $26.69 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $45.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Veracyte from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veracyte

About Veracyte

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Veracyte by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 22,393 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in Veracyte by 165.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 131,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 81,733 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 600.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 126,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 108,635 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,223,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,717,000 after acquiring an additional 79,565 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

