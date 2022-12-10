Giulia C. Kennedy Sells 1,023 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $27,651.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,169.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Veracyte Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of VCYT opened at $26.69 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $45.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Veracyte from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veracyte
About Veracyte
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.
Read More
