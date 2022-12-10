TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Stock Price Up 1.8%

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 6,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 271,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.
TRxADE HEALTH Stock Up 2.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.
TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 million. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 135.36% and a negative net margin of 29.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which offers price transparency, purchasing capabilities, and other value-added services; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.
