TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Stock Price Up 1.8%

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 6,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 271,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

TRxADE HEALTH Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 million. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 135.36% and a negative net margin of 29.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MEDS Get Rating ) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 2.45% of TRxADE HEALTH worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which offers price transparency, purchasing capabilities, and other value-added services; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

