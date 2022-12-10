Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Sells $178,868.16 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 103,392 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $178,868.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,809,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,270,187.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Barry Canton sold 97,204 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $173,995.16.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Barry Canton sold 96,434 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $183,224.60.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Barry Canton sold 99,797 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $198,596.03.

On Monday, November 21st, Barry Canton sold 103,764 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $217,904.40.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Barry Canton sold 219,088 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $530,192.96.

On Monday, November 14th, Barry Canton sold 208,632 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $567,479.04.

On Thursday, November 10th, Barry Canton sold 186,028 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $457,628.88.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Barry Canton sold 193,616 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $476,295.36.

On Friday, November 4th, Barry Canton sold 204,906 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $514,314.06.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Barry Canton sold 196,308 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $543,773.16.

DNA opened at $1.82 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $11.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 199.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 132,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 88,358 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 74,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 28.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 17.6% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 102,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth $378,000. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

