Aidi Finance (BSC) Price Up 8.4% Over Last Week (AIDI)

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. In the last seven days, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a total market capitalization of $51,019,080.68 billion and $112.24 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Aidi Finance (BSC) Profile

Aidi Finance (BSC) launched on August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aidi Finance (BSC) is aidifinance.medium.com. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official website is www.aidiverse.com. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken.

Buying and Selling Aidi Finance (BSC)

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidi Finance (BSC) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidi Finance (BSC) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aidi Finance (BSC) using one of the exchanges listed above.

