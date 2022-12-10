Dero Market Capitalization Achieves $50.09 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 10th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $3.82 or 0.00022262 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $50.09 million and $88,316.15 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dero has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,173.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.46 or 0.00445201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00021877 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.96 or 0.00873215 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00112128 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.98 or 0.00640411 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00256131 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,100,906 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

