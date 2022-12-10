Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) were down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.72 and last traded at $15.73. Approximately 16,091 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 451,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on KRP shares. Citigroup started coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $72.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.07 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 47.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,500 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $44,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,501.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,121,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,718,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 19.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 6,877 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

Further Reading

