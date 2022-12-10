Insider Buying: Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Acquires 20,996 Shares of Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 20,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $83,144.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 895,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,978.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of ULBI stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78. Ultralife Co. has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.23 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.86%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ultralife by 5.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ultralife by 6.3% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 958,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 56,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ultralife by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 75.0% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
