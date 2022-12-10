Financial Comparison: Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) versus Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Rating) and Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magic Empire Global and Medallion Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Medallion Financial $190.53 million 0.82 $54.11 million $2.03 3.37

Medallion Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Magic Empire Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A Medallion Financial 24.11% 13.95% 2.47%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Magic Empire Global and Medallion Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Magic Empire Global and Medallion Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Empire Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Medallion Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Medallion Financial has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.69%. Given Medallion Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than Magic Empire Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.5% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats Magic Empire Global on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magic Empire Global

Magic Empire Global Limited provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses. The company also offers commercial loans for purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans. In addition, it provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries; and raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

