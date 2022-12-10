FlatQube (QUBE) Trading Down 6.9% This Week

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00010756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FlatQube has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $27.62 million and $2,714.74 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,949,707 tokens. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.83292036 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $8,903.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

