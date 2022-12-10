Critical Comparison: Oak Street Health (OSH) & Its Rivals

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Oak Street Health to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Street Health and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Street Health -26.04% -1,883.59% -26.05% Oak Street Health Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Oak Street Health and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Street Health 1 6 6 0 2.38 Oak Street Health Competitors 7 131 277 0 2.65

Earnings and Valuation

Oak Street Health currently has a consensus target price of $30.87, indicating a potential upside of 45.60%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 93.06%. Given Oak Street Health’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oak Street Health has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Oak Street Health and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Street Health $1.43 billion -$409.40 million -9.34 Oak Street Health Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 29.31

Oak Street Health has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Oak Street Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Oak Street Health has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Street Health’s competitors have a beta of 1.19, indicating that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of Oak Street Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Oak Street Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oak Street Health competitors beat Oak Street Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Oak Street Health

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.