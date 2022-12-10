Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Takes $2.91 Million Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Biohaven by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC raised its stake in Biohaven by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Biohaven by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biohaven by 311.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Insider Activity at Biohaven

In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,507,971 shares in the company, valued at $15,833,695.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 25,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $412,026.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,543,394 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,002.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Bailey bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,507,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,833,695.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,263,967 shares of company stock worth $13,596,014 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biohaven Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on BHVN shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Biohaven to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on Biohaven in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.59.

Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.91. Biohaven Ltd. has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $17.86.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by $0.78. Sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.