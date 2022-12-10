Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Takes $2.91 Million Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Biohaven by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC raised its stake in Biohaven by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Biohaven by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biohaven by 311.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Biohaven
In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,507,971 shares in the company, valued at $15,833,695.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 25,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $412,026.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,543,394 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,002.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Bailey bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,507,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,833,695.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,263,967 shares of company stock worth $13,596,014 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Biohaven Stock Performance
Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.91. Biohaven Ltd. has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $17.86.
Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by $0.78. Sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Biohaven Company Profile
Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biohaven (BHVN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.