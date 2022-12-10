PDT Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 108,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Samsara by 84.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Samsara during the first quarter valued at about $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Samsara by 141.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Triatomic Management LP lifted its holdings in Samsara by 637.0% during the first quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 110,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 95,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Samsara by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 77,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $951,787.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,107.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 77,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $951,787.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,107.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 35,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $435,107.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,559,351 over the last three months. 81.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IOT opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.31. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $31.41.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

