PDT Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Pool by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on POOL. StockNews.com cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.50.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $331.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.13 and its 200 day moving average is $346.74. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $571.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.