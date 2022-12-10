Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 500.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

NYSE:JWN opened at $17.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.14.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Nordstrom Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.