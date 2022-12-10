Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 169.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 69.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth $47,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 120.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 26.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POR. TheStreet lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Shares of POR opened at $48.56 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $57.03. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average of $48.64.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.34%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

