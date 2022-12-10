PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth approximately $585,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 11.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 30.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 35,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 114.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

HP opened at $44.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 893.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average of $44.89. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $631.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.