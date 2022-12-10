Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 11,421 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 246.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FATE. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 80.1% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $216,000.

FATE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. SVB Leerink set a $64.00 price target on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $66.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

