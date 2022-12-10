55,900 Shares in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Acquired by Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 55,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 991.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,091,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,027,000 after buying an additional 991,404 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,649,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,205,000 after purchasing an additional 228,880 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,376,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,523,000 after purchasing an additional 205,158 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 531,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,921,000 after purchasing an additional 133,863 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAR. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $22.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.27. PAR Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

