23,194 Shares in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 20.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.
Sotera Health Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE:SHC opened at $8.49 on Friday. Sotera Health has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Sotera Health Profile
Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sotera Health (SHC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.