23,194 Shares in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 20.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHC opened at $8.49 on Friday. Sotera Health has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.42.

SHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays cut shares of Sotera Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.89.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

