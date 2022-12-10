Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $231.33 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $242.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.55). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The firm had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ALNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

