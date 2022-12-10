Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,777,000 after acquiring an additional 23,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $284,509,000 after purchasing an additional 58,974 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Carter’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,241,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Carter’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Carter’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,065,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,768,000 after purchasing an additional 42,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,297,389.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,733,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $71.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.23. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.65 and a 1 year high of $107.63.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.63 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRI. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Carter’s to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Carter’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

