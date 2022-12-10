Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUOL opened at $68.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -42.65 and a beta of -0.26.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Barclays cut their target price on Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

In other Duolingo news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $90,138.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,666,616.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $90,138.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,085 shares in the company, valued at $9,666,616.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $134,055.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,733.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,924 over the last three months. 22.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

