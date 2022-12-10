Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,846 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the second quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Appian in the second quarter worth $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

APPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Appian in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Appian in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Appian from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $37.65 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $73.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.50.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Appian had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The company had revenue of $117.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 44,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,760,438.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,784,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,819,419.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 44,978 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.14 per share, with a total value of $1,760,438.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,784,349 shares in the company, valued at $343,819,419.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $145,993.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 45,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 257,731 shares of company stock worth $10,784,035 and sold 7,786 shares worth $275,579. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

