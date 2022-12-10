Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Sells 6,380 Shares of Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. decreased its position in Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. owned 0.59% of Tailwind International Acquisition worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWNI. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 150,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 100,266 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,277,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 147,841 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Tailwind International Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Tailwind International Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90. Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.03.

About Tailwind International Acquisition

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

