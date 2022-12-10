Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Grows Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,924 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,137,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,490,000 after acquiring an additional 110,038 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,354,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,919,000 after buying an additional 79,313 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 9.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,883,000 after buying an additional 87,893 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 880,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,747,000 after buying an additional 18,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,469,000. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RRR opened at $42.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 753.52% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $414.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.55 million. Research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

In other news, COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $893,148.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,943.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RRR. ING Group began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.62.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

