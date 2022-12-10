Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 24,530.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 144.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 32,580 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 1,375.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 40,850 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 53,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 309.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 19,825 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 10.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,926 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,692,940.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,525.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,779 shares of company stock worth $4,505,724. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $145.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $150.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.51.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $935.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.13 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 11.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LECO. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading

