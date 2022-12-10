Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Has $2.48 Million Stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,435 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCL Capital L.P. raised its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 1.9% during the second quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 103,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth $86,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth $135,000. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 198.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 77,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 51,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 20.1% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 326,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 54,682 shares in the last quarter.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of HIIIU opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Company Profile

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

