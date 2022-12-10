Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 6,137 Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MATX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 97.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 40.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 267,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MATX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Matson Stock Down 0.4 %

Matson Dividend Announcement

Shares of Matson stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.53 and a 52-week high of $125.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average of $74.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $350,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,979.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,495.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $350,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,979.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,438 shares of company stock worth $1,223,148 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Matson

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

