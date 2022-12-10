Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Cuts Stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. reduced its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. owned 0.14% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 164.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AUPH shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AUPH stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $665.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.82. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $24.45.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

