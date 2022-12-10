Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stock Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 577.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,613 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,347,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in QuantumScape by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in QuantumScape by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 32,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 10,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its stake in QuantumScape by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after buying an additional 271,168 shares during the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 6,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $51,390.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,232.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $517,466.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 400,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,515.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 6,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $51,390.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,232.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,242. Company insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 25.68 and a current ratio of 25.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
