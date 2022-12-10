Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stock Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 577.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,613 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,347,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in QuantumScape by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in QuantumScape by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 32,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 10,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its stake in QuantumScape by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after buying an additional 271,168 shares during the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 6,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $51,390.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,232.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $517,466.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 400,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,515.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 6,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $51,390.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,232.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,242. Company insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QuantumScape Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QS. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QuantumScape from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 25.68 and a current ratio of 25.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.