Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Stock Position Lowered by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,250,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 182,369 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Kosmos Energy worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kosmos Energy

In related news, Director Sir Richard Billing Dearlove sold 147,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,539.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of KOS opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.66) to GBX 735 ($8.96) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.83.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.