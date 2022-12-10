10,832 Shares in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 10,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NNN opened at $46.10 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NNN shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

