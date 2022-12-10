IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 195.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $93.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.29. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $176.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.18.

IPGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.20.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.34, for a total value of $426,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,394,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,055,078.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,700. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

