Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $456,000 Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,597 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 517.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 78.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

NYSE:UA opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.51. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $20.54.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

