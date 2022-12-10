Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 124,836 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,836 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 13.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 391.3% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 63,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50,579 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 7.01. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $390.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.95 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 37.59% and a return on equity of 64.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 1.83%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

