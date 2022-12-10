Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock Position Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 231.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,005 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,196 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 13.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 972,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,117,000 after purchasing an additional 113,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,099,000 after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 7.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 665,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,910,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 474,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.48, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,792,862.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,624 shares of company stock valued at $920,394. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Trading Down 5.3 %

PEN opened at $216.20 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.86 and a 52-week high of $290.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.26 and a 200-day moving average of $164.60.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Penumbra from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Penumbra from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Penumbra from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Penumbra from $163.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.