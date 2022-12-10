Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $461,000 Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 916.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in State Street by 36.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,281,000 after buying an additional 2,654,101 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in State Street by 69.1% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,167,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,277,000 after buying an additional 1,293,980 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in State Street by 1,533.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,348,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,149,000 after buying an additional 1,266,165 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in State Street by 37.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,489,000 after buying an additional 1,118,713 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in State Street by 159.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on State Street from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.35.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $79.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.45. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

