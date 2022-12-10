Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 121,530 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1,359.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,942,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 485.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,923,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,518,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,633,000 after purchasing an additional 847,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP stock opened at $68.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.39. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 64.74 and a beta of 2.35.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.08%.

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,512 shares of company stock worth $4,758,381 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

