Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 221.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Watsco were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Watsco by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Watsco by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WSO opened at $262.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.94. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($0.36). Watsco had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 63.40%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

